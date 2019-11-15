National swimmers savor opportunity

Olympian Matelita Buadromo and Fiji swimming representative Herbert Rabua will use the Long Course competition in New Zealand to build on their performance.

With the duo vying to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the competition serves as a training ground before they head for New Zealand open in March which serves as an Olympic qualifier.

Fiji Swimming representative and 2018 male swimmer of the year Herbert Rabua says the competition is a great opportunity for the swimmers to work and improve on their personal best times.

Rabua adds competing in such high-level competition will allow him to build on his performance.

Also looking to better their personal best times include 14-year-old Salanieta Kunatuba and 13-year-old Che Taito.

The competition is currently underway in New Zealand where these national swimmers are competing against swimmers from all over New Zealand.

The swimmers are expected to fly back to the country next Tuesday.