TC HAROLD
Sports

National rugby stars playing different ball game

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 9, 2020 3:36 pm
From left: Aminiasi Tuimaba and Alasio Naduva, Fiji 7s playmaker and Police Officer Livai Ikanikoda and Mosese Voka [Source: RFMF]

Some national rugby 7s reps are playing are different ball game as they are part of the essential service .

They are ensuring the safety of Fijians during the difficult times we are going through with the COVID-19 pandemic and post Tropical Cyclone Harold rehabilitation.

National 7s reps including Military Officers Aminiasi Tuimaba and Alasio Naduva have been out with their RFMF colleagues helping clean up after TC Harold.

Article continues after advertisement


Aminiasi Tuimaba [Source: RFMF]

The pair were in Koronivia this morning and were part of the team helped parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula clean up at his home.


Aminiasi Tuimaba and Alasio Naduva [Source: RFMF]

Fiji 7s playmaker and Police Officer Livai Ikanikoda has been part of the team manning the checkpoint at Delainavesi.

National Fire Authority Officer and Flying Fijians flanker Mosese Voka is another player on the frontline for the past few weeks.

Fiji Rugby Union CEO John O’Connor says FRU is proud of the players.

“We are proud of the service our players are providing to the different Forces we have the Latui players in the Navy we have players in the Fire department and likewise our 7s players in the Army, Police and Navy we thank them for their service and we are proud of them for the service they doing to the country at this time”.

Fiji Rugby Union put an appreciation post today on their social media page acknowledging our stars for their efforts.

