National Open Pairs secure new sponsors

20 men’s and six women’s teams will be part of the National Open Pairs competition at the Suva Bowling Club on Saturday.

Heading into its fourth year, the two day competition will bring together some of the best in the country like Bobby Kumar and Rajnesh Prasad.

Speaking at the launch today, Bowling Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says they were fortunate to secure a sponsor for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Quite a good event there is a sponsor this year for the competition still, I guess while we are in the COVID pandemic phase. That’s a coup for lawn bowls and get their cash flows back to order. So we are very happy and pleased indeed that this year, the company known as Grid Securities in Fiji.”

Grid Security Services has provided about $2000 for the competition.