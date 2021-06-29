National Hockey League not sending players to Beijing

The National Hockey League (NHL) has confirmed it will not send its players to the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

It follows disruption to the regular NHL season because of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said “Olympic participation is no longer feasible” with 50 league games postponed up to 23 December.

The Games are scheduled to begin in China on February 4th.

Without the NHL’s stars, national teams at the Olympics will resemble those that featured at the Pyeongchang Winter Games four years ago.