National framework for return of sport

Australia’s major sporting codes will have to meet a number of federal guidelines in order to return from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday new national principles would be set up for sport and recreation to assist state governments.

The NRL are leading the charge with their planned May 28 return, and have so far been told by the New South Wales government they can come back on the basis they meet workplace safety requirements.

The AFL are also attempting to map their route out of the virus shutdown, with the prospect of competition hubs being floated as one path back.

Morrison revealed that federal government is looking at ways to help enable sport to take place again.