National football team cleared for camp

The national football team has been granted approval to march into camp ahead of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in March next year.

Team Manager, Anushil Kumar confirms the team got the green-light from the Ministry of Health over the weekend.

A number of squad members have assembled at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba while arrangements are being made for the others.

Kumar says they are working on the clearance of players that are employed to join camp soon.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf had earlier stated that the association will seek for special permission to get the national players in the North over to Viti Levu as inter-island travels are still restricted.

National coach Flemming Serritslev says they are in the process of finalizing the passports of overseas players including New Zealand based Mohammed Shuaib Khan and Canadian Nicholas Prasad.

Serritslev adds Captain Roy Krishna will join the team in the March Fifa window.

The local players will assemble at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba under strict COVID protocols.