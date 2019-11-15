Home

Sevens

National 7's players continue with individual training

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 4, 2020 7:27 am

The  Fiji National Mens 7’s team is following the training program that has been set by the head coach, Gareth Baber.

Baber says they are back with their families and villages abiding by the directive of the government.

Baber says it is of utmost importance that the players do not contract the COVID-19 virus.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The players are back with their villages and families obeying the directive set out by government. Which is important for us to do and seem to be doing so they have programs that they will be carrying on for the next few weeks to ensure that they do not get the spread of the virus.”

Now that the Olympics Games has been shifted to July 2021, this give more time for the team to prepare.

