Natabua in Raluve final

Natabua High School has qualified for the Weetbix Raluve championship final.

This after the side beat St Bedes College 12-7 in the first semi-final at Prince Charles Park today.

St Bedes started strongly applying the pressure and getting the first try of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the heat and humidity played a huge factor as Natabua High School turned things around to draw level.

At halftime, the two schools were locked 7 all.

Natabua had the last say, as they ensured they book their spot in the grand final next week at Churchill Park.