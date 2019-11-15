Nasinu ready for Tanoa trophy challenge

The Nasinu Secondary School U19 rugby league team is ready to go head to head with Ratu Kadavulevu School as they vie for the prestigious Tanoa trophy.

Looking forward to the clash next week, Coach Manasa Rokotuiveikau says they will focus on addressing strategic areas.

“Their discipline on the field and also their defense. I think working also on rectifying our mistakes so come next week we’ll be well prepared for the match against RKS.”

After their win against defending champions Queen Victoria School yesterday, Rokotuiveikau adds the players are driven and motivated to give a good challenge to RKS.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League continues next week.