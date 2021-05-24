Nasinu players urged to dig deep

Nasinu head coach Mira Sahib believes his players are lacking conviction in their style of play.

The side has recorded a win, a draw and three losses in the Digicel Premier League so far, with the most recent loss being a 4-2 defeat to Suva on Sunday.

Sahib says the players are not hitting their target in attack and defense.

“It’s just that conviction in the player to get the ball to the right place. If they play with that kind of conviction then the chances of getting a goal will be higher.”

He says apart from this, the players still need to brush up on their fitness and finishing.

NZOTC Nasinu faces Navua on Sunday, a team also hungry for a win after losing to Tailevu Naitaisiri at its home ground at the Uprising Resort Ground.

The game kicks-off at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Other three games at the same venue sees Rewa women playing Suva at 11am while Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 3pm and Suva battles Rewa at 5pm.

You can watch these four matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

In another DPL match, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.