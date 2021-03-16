Nasinu Panthers books semifinal spot

The Nasinu Panthers Under-17 team has secured a spot in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South Eastern Zone semifinals next week.

The Panthers edged Sukuna Broncos 10-6 in the quarterfinals at St Marcelin Primary School grounds today.

In the other quarterfinals, Lelean Bati beat Rishikul Raiders 32-4, Marist Storm defeated John Wesley Eagles 16-4, and RKS Eels thrashed Kalabu Steelers 44-0.

Meanwhile in the Under-15 grade quarterfinal, RKS Eels defeated Gospel Saints 28-10, and Latianara Panthers edged AOG Sea Eagles 6-

In the Under-19 Tanoa challenge RKS Eels came out victors over Naitasiri 16-10.

For the west zone rugby league, Tavua District Rabbitohs 26-0 Nasikawa Vision Knights, Ba Pro Dragons 40-0 Ba Sangam Sharks, Tavua College Under 15-0 Ba Methodist Saints Sigatoka Valley Raiders, Ra Roosters 16-4 Nasikawa Vision Knights, Drasa Rams 12-10 Ba Methodist Saints and Tavua College Natabua Bulldogs 32-4 AD Patel Bulldogs.