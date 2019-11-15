Home

Nasinu not taking Lautoka lightly

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
January 30, 2020 5:06 am

The Nasinu football team will not underestimate the Lautoka side in their Vodafone Premier League clash this weekend despite losing a few key players.

Nasinu Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they have a number of new players in the team.

He says it’s a fresh start to the season and they want to have a good start.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu will face Lautoka this Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Other games on Sunday will see Rewa playing defending VPL champions Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Lautoka meets Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua take on Nadi at the Uprising grounds in Pacific Harbour.

All games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

On Saturday Labasa will host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.

 

