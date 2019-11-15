Nasinu football ready to take on Rewa

Nasinu football looks set to take on Rewa later today at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says certain players did not play last week due to other commitments but all players have turned up for training this week.

“Some new boys played last week, a few boys did not turn up due to family commitments but this week we will field a good team to play against Rewa.”

Following their 6-nil lost to Lautoka last week, the side has gone back to the drawing board to review on their mistakes.

Mistakes which they look to rectify when they face the much experienced Rewa side.

The side knows they will have to work even harder if they seek to have a successful VPL season.

Nasinu will take on Rewa at 3pm today while Lautoka will face Nadi at Churchill Park also at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka-Nadi clash on Radio Fiji Two.