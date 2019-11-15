Nasinu claims Tanoa trophy

The Nasinu Secondary under 19 side has claimed the Tanoa trophy defeating Ratu Kadavulevu School 16 points to nil in third round of the Fiji Secondary School rugby league competition.

Following their win against Queen Victoria School in round two of competition, Nasinu made it their aim to improve on defense and discipline.

The side surely did their homework as they looked a much improved team dominating in both defense and attack.

Head Coach Asaeli Masilaca says the players executed their roles well on the field and followed their structure and system of play.

With this win the side is one step closer to achieving their ultimate goal of shipping Nasinu back to its winning ways in rugby league.

Nasinu will advance to the quarter-final stages which commences next week.