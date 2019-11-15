Nasinu banks on younger players

Nasinu has been the underdogs in the Vodafone Premier League this season.

Younger players are slowly revealing their potential and are blending in together as a team.

The younger player’s unpredictability serves as one of the biggest asset of the side.

Causing a surprise upset, defeating CvC, BOG and IDC champions Labasa 1-nil last week, Nadi will have to tighten up in attack and defense if they seek to win.

With both teams looking to bag in the vital three points, it will all come down to fitness, concentration and drive.

Nadi will host Nasinu at Prince Charles Park this afternoon at 3pm and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.