Nasilasila a player to watch

Mosese Nasilasila is a name to watch in the upcoming Fiji Rugby Super 7s Series next weekend.

The hooker for the Eastern Saints had been praised and commended by head coach Seremaia Bai for not only his skills but his ethics and discipline.

Nasilasila featured for Suva in the Skipper Season last year for the first time playing amongst some of the big names in local rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Raised from Solevu Village in Malolo he hopes to gain more exposure playing against the top teams on at the series.

“theres a lot of things I am looking forward to learning at this big tournament and because we are playing with some sevens players, it’s a good exposure for me. Theres a lot of things I am willing to learn”

Nasilasila says the task at hand won’t be easy.

“We are going to have to prepare really well because we know it’s not going to be easy, 16 good teams and we have to prepare accordingly

Nasilasila will be part of the Eastern Saints team that is pooled with Tabadamu, Police White and BLK Stallions next weekend.

The first leg of the Super Series kicks off at 9am next Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other pools, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians are in pool C with Ratu Filise, Wardens and Yamacia.

Police Blue, Raiwasa Taveuni, Wadigi Salvo of Lautoka and Fire make up pool B.

In group D are Army, Uluinakau, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka.