Narrow loss boosts confidence

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 6:13 am

The narrow loss that the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua got from last weeks match has set the platform for the players to be confident in playing champion teams in Super Rugby Pacific.

These were the sentiments of Head Coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne says although there may be some areas to work on the performance of the players proved they have what it takes to give a good run to other teams.

He says the Drua are only four games into their debut season and have set bench marks.

“And the boys are in there now and are looking at it from a performance perspective but I think the big picture is there’s a lot of belief that’s growing in this team now that we can get out there and match it with the teams and we just got to continue believing that”

Byrne says they have another week to go at it again and they will continue to keep their belief in it. .

The Drua will play Western Force next at 3.35pm at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

Fijian Drua is in 9th place on the points standing with 5 points ahead of Highlanders, Rebels and Moana Pasifika.

Brumbies lead the points table with 18 points.

You can catch the live action of the next Fijian Drua match LIVE on FBC Sports.

