Vakatawabai wins second gold for Namosi Secondary

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 28, 2020 3:00 pm

Coca-Cola games defending 800m girls champion Salome Vakatawabai has bagged her second gold in the Suva Zone 1 800m finals at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Namosi Secondary School lass scooped her first gold in the 1500m event yesterday.

In our unofficial Girls Zone 1 Medal Tally, Ballentine Memorial School is leading with 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi Secondary School is in second place with 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze while Nasinu Secondary School follows behind with 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze.

In the Boy’s Division Ratu Sukuna Memorial is leading with 7 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Followed by Namosi Secondary School with 3 Gold and 2 Silver and in third place, Nasinu Secondary School with 2 Gold and 5 Silver.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.

 

