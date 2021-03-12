Namosi youngster hopes to wear track shoes one day

For many secondary school athletes, winning a gold medal is the ultimate goal when competing in the Zone competitions.

However, for Namosi Secondary School long distance runner Ana Narabelevu, the aim is to one day run on the tracks at the ANZ Stadium with her very own pair of track shoes.

Running with socks yesterday, Narabelevu defied all odds winning the junior girls 1500m event, clocking a time of 5 minutes 47 seconds at the Suva Zone 1.

Taking the tracks for the first time, Narabelevu says she had to ensure all her training on the rugged terrains of Namosi paid off.

“There are many challenges that we faced coming into the competition, since we don’t have the proper facility to train in, so we have to make use of what we have.”

This is not the end of the road for 15-year-old, Nakavika, Namosi youngster, as she prepares to take part in the 3000m today.

At the end of day one of the Suva Zone 1, Namosi is currently leading both the boys and girls divisions.

The 3000 meters open event will be held at the ANZ Stadium this afternoon.

Tomorrow you can watch all the zone action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.