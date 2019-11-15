Home

Namosi Secondary School dominates day one of Zone meet

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 28, 2020 7:10 am

Namosi Secondary School is leading the boys and girls division medal tally at the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet.

This is after the 1500 meters final at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

Namosi has 2 gold and 2 silver medals in t boys division followed by Nasinu secondary school with 1 gold and 1 silver while John Wesley College is 3rd with 1 gold.

In the girls division, Namosi leads with 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Ballantine Memorial School i8s second with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze while John Wesley College is 3rd with 1 bronze medal.

The Suva Zone 1 meet continues today you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

 

