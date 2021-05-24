Home

Namosi is first Farebrother challenger

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 5:23 am

The Farebrother Sullivan Trophy will be at stake in the first Skipper Cup round when the season kicks off next year.

Farebrother champions Naitasiri will have to defend the trophy against Namosi in round one at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

Next year’s Skipper Cup format will not change meaning every home game for the Farebrother Trophy holder will also be a challenge match.

If Naitasiri defends the title in round one then Nadroga will be the next challenger the following week.

However, if Namosi wins, Rewa is going to be their first opponent at Thompson Park in Navua.

The 2022 Skipper Cup season starts on Friday March 18 with the women’s competition while the men’s will have theirs the following day.

