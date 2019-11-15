Home

Nalaubu shines in Sukuna Bowl athletics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 11, 2020 4:15 pm

Suva football rep Sairusi Nalaubu continued his fine form this season but only this time there was no ball used.

Nalaubu didn’t score any goal today as he put on his track shoes instead of football boots.

Nalaubu represented Police at the Sukuna Bowl athletics at the ANZ Stadium today where he once again dominated the show.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old Police constable won both the 100 and 200 metres races while Rewa rep Tevita Waranivalu finished in second place.

Both players later ran in the 4×400 meters relay where they also finished first.

Suva rep Meli Codro and Labasa star Ilisoni Lolaivalu were also part of the Police 4×400 meters relay team.

The four players featured prominently for Police on Wednesday when they defeated Army 2-0 at Albert Park in Suva.

Meanwhile, Police beat Army 30-22 in rugby league this afternoon.

