Naitokatoka going for greatness

Rugby league has always been Sereana Naitokatoka’s passion and she is on her way to reaching the pinnacle of her sporting career yet.

The former Fiji Bulikula captain has been named in the Paramatta Eels squad for the NRL Women’s Telstra Premiership next season and is excited to rub shoulders with some of the best.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Naitokatoka says she discovered her love for the sport at the age of eight while watching her brothers play.

She started playing from there on and never looked back.

“I always used to stand on the sideline and watch my brother play and i thought that i wanted to play. Everyone was tackling each other and it looks so fun so i started from there. So, ever since then my career has just been playing and i love it.”

Naitokatoka is urging other women and girls who wish to take up rugby league, to reach for the sky.

“To all the girls in Fiji, follow your dreams but, train secretly. Do everything secretly, if you want to make it up there, I do everything secretly, I pray, cry and sweat secretly. When you step of the field than people will questions how you are so good.”

The Naitasiri lass captained the first Fiji Bulikula side that tussled with the Australian women’s team in 2019.

She will join the Eels squad in the next two weeks to prepare for the rescheduled 2021 season.