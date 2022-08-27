Naitasiri Secondary books semi-final spot

Naitasiri Secondary School team.

Naitasiri Secondary School has booked its spot in the Weetbix Raluve Southern Zone semi-finals.

This is after they defeated Gospel High School 7-3 in its last group match.

Gospel was first on the board with a successful penalty after Naitasiri was penalized for a high tackle.

After some scrappy play the ladies from the highlands replied in the 14th minute when national long-distance runner Vilimaina Naituku ran free to the try-line.

Naitasiri had Gospel playing defensive rugby in the second half with Naituku looking dangerous with the ball in hand.