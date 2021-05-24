Naitasiri maintains unbeaten run in the Skipper Cup

Naitasiri has proven itself a vigorous side after it took down Skipper champion Suva at its home ground in Naluwai, Naitasiri yesterday.

The side remains unbeaten so far in the Skipper season.

Head coach Ilaitia Tuisese Jnr says the highlanders came in ready for the show and executed the game plan well.

“We planned out for the game because we knew it was going to be a hard game, we were playing Suva. It’s the Skipper champions and they’ve got a lot of quality players. We just planned and I’m glad the boys executed like how we planned it to be”

Tuisese commended Suva for giving Naitasiri a good run.

“They’re a tough union, hard to crack, they kept coming back so we just had to hang in there and play the full 80”

Naitasiri will play its first away game next week against Tailevu.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Namosi will host Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua, Northland will face Suva at the ANZ Stadium, and Rewa will battle Nadroga at Burebasaga ground.