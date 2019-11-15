Home

Naiseruvati and Prasad winners of Master Pairs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 7, 2020 6:03 am

Semesa Naiseruvati and Bobby Prasad are the new winners of the Master Pairs competition held at the Suva Bowling Club yesterday.

The duo were in top form defeating defending champions Martin Fong and David Aitcheson 17-7 in the final.

The two who belong to different clubs had to come together to compete in the two-day competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the rain, Prasad says they were happy to get the win.

“It’s not an easy tournament, there were a lot of good teams. They picked the players and we had a very good competition. We overcame all huddles and we became victors.”

This is the last tournament in the Fiji Bowling calendar, now the Prasad and Naiseruvati has shifted their focus to next year’s nationals in February.

