Naiqama praises Fijiana team

Australian born Fijian Sera Naiqama believes the Fijiana XV team will be a force to be reckon with in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Hoping to earn her first test for the Wallaroos, Naiqama knows what the Fijian women are capable off with oval ball and is eager to face them in Auckland.

The television pundit says teams coming to the Rugby World Cup should not take Fijiana XV side fro granted, even if it’s there first outting.

“Making an example of the Fijiana have done for the 7s code, they have shown what they can do on probably the limited resources and they made a name for themselves on the Olympics stage and two weeks row. You cannot say Fiji is not a force to be reckoned with, if you think otherwise your so poorly mistaken or poorly informed.”

Naiqama says seeing Fiji being represented at the highest level of women’s rugby will be a proud moment for all Fijians.

“I am really forward to seeing what they can do cause their has been a strong uptake from younger girls in Fiji because of what they’ve seen. 15s is here to stay and what those girls would do regardless of the outcome at World Cup, they’re going to inspire a whole generation of Fijian girls. Nothing would make me prouder then seeing girls of Fijian Heritage competing on World stages.”

The Rugby World Cup will be held in New Zealand from the 18th of September to the 16th of October next year.