Rugby League

Naiqama helps in Roosters win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 7:36 am

Former Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama scored a try for the Roosters to help them win 28-4 over the Cowboys last night.

Sydney Roosters got their premiership campaign back on track as Cowboys was unable to withstand the loss of three players to the sin-bin.

Roosters ran in six tries-to-one as centre Joey Manu scored two tries and threw the final pass for two more.

Article continues after advertisement

Trailing 20-0 at halftime, the Cowboys turned in an improved second half performance, despite losing Neame and Townsend to the sin-bin, and star fullback Hamiso Tabuia-Fidow with a knee injury.

In other NRL results, Sea Eagles defeated Raiders 26-6.

Storm will wrestle Bulldogs at 6.05pm and Eels face Dragons at 8.15pm.

You can watch the Storm and Bulldogs match live on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]

