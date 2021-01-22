Naikelekelevesi and Vollmer welcomes decision

The biggest secondary school national athletics meet is back and former athletes are excited with the announcement.

All school sports including the Coca Cola games were given the green-light on Wednesday by the Ministry of Education to resume their annual meets after it was all cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

One former athlete who is looking forward to a great athletic year is national 800 meters record holder Sireli Naikelekelevesi.

The veteran says the Coca Cola Games is one platform that does not only bring athletes from around the country together but keeps providing a platform of growth.

“What I’ve seen that it keeps growing, the old scholars are getting crazy because of Coca Cola Games and I think it’s one of the main contribution for young athletes before they go up to the next level.”

National triple jump record holder Eugene Vollmer says the news comes at the right time as the games is a form of identity for some students.

“It gives a lot of these school students something to look forward to and at the same time a sense of identity as nowadays people can make a living out of sports.”

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro says the Coca Cola games will give something for the athletes to look forward to.