Nadroga works on weaknesses

Nadroga rugby is bracing itself for a tough clash against Namosi this week in round seven of the Skipper Cup.

The side lost by a close margin to Suva over the weekend, a loss they said could have been avoided.

Manager Isikeli Tasere says this week their focus is on strengthening their weaknesses which encompasses the areas of ball handling and set-piece.

Article continues after advertisement

Tasere says the team knocked the ball on during crucial moments of the match against the Capital side which they were punished for.

Set-piece from the scrum and line-out also tops their priority list especially with a lethal side against Namosi up next.

The two teams will meet on Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports.

Rewa meets Suva at Burebasaga Ground and Tailevu takes on Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.