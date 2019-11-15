Nadroga ready for Suva

The Nadroga rugby side will take their chance against Suva in the double-header match on Saturday.

Nadroga will host Suva in the Skipper Cup opener and also the first Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge.

The stallions started their pre-season preparations in January but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But players were given their programs, with all results favorable upon returning to the ground for training four weeks ago.

Going into their fifth week of preparation, Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu says the side knows what they are up against.

“Nadroga is not new to preparing for big games like this, they know what they are going to be up against. They know what they need to do in order to put up the right game for challenges such as this, especially for Suva. Suva is being laced with very colorful player profiles and that’s an uphill battle for Nadroga.”

Matawalu says he reminded the players that getting the win on Saturday will set the tone for the remainder of the competition.

“We have a lot of confidence on our coaches and our players and we are looking forward to a good game. There’s going to be a lot of fireworks in this game because it’s a replay of the final of Skipper last year and it’s also a replay of the Farebrother Challenge. It’s the first game of the season and it’s going to set the benchmark for the rest of the season.”

Nadroga battles Suva on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform starting with the women’s match at 11am between Suva and Nadroga.