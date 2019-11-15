Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
Full Coverage

Sports

Nadroga ready for Suva

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 1:19 pm

The Nadroga rugby side will take their chance against Suva in the double-header match on Saturday.

Nadroga will host Suva in the Skipper Cup opener and also the first Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge.

The stallions started their pre-season preparations in January but were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

But players were given their programs, with all results favorable upon returning to the ground for training four weeks ago.

Going into their fifth week of preparation, Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu says the side knows what they are up against.

“Nadroga is not new to preparing for big games like this, they know what they are going to be up against. They know what they need to do in order to put up the right game for challenges such as this, especially for Suva. Suva is being laced with very colorful player profiles and that’s an uphill battle for Nadroga.”

Matawalu says he reminded the players that getting the win on Saturday will set the tone for the remainder of the competition.

“We have a lot of confidence on our coaches and our players and we are looking forward to a good game. There’s going to be a lot of fireworks in this game because it’s a replay of the final of Skipper last year and it’s also a replay of the Farebrother Challenge. It’s the first game of the season and it’s going to set the benchmark for the rest of the season.”

Nadroga battles Suva on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform starting with the women’s match at 11am between Suva and Nadroga.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.