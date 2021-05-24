Home

Nadroga Football receives timely boost

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 9, 2022 7:53 am

The Nadroga Football side received a major boost ahead of their match with Rewa in the Digicel Premier League today.

This is after the team secured a sponsorship – Safe Logistics Australia, for the remainder of the season.

President Mohammed Ali says it’s a huge support for a side like Nadroga as they will need any assistance for game preparations.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“In this case we have a right timely sponsorship from Safe Logistics Australia im thanking Mr Nilesh Kumar for standing up on the right time and getting us this sponsorship for the DPL 2022 season and also not forgetting Mr Sha of Shaz Home he has uniformed us so that when we travel we look like a team.”

Ali says this will definitely be a morale boost for the players as they aim to continue their three-match win streak.

He has also thanked other supporters and donors of the team.

Nadroga will meet 2nd place Rewa at 3pm today behind closed doors at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

At the same time Ba will host Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Lautoka returns in action facing Nasinu at 2pm followed by Navua battling Suva at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre tomorrow.

Both matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Nadroga at 12pm will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Another match on Sunday sees Nadi host Labasa at 2pm at Prince Charles Park.

 

