Nadroga Football aims to continue win streak

The Nadroga Football side wants to continue their 2 match win streak when they face Nasinu in their Digicel Premier League match.

Nadroga had beaten Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri respectively.

Coach Archie Watkins says it will be tough to replicate their performance from last weekend but he has demanded the players to step up during game day.

“The area I saw in the team that needs to be fixed is finishing, the lack of finishing. The past few days we have been training on finishing the game that we have to score.”

Watkins is also working on other areas with the side and he hopes that when the dust settles they get another victory.

He adds they are expecting Nasinu to also come out firing as they are playing on a neutral ground.

Looking at games this Sunday, Prince Charles Park will host three matches starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm also on Sunday, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.