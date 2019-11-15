Nadroga football aims for first IDC finals

Nadroga football will be out to stamp their mark in their first Women’s IDC semi-final appearance at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba.

Making their debut in Women’s Inter-District Championship, getting through the semi-final victorious would be a winning goal for the side.

To achieve this, the side will first need to topple last year’s finalist Ba who are vouching to claim the IDC title and trophy from rivals Labasa.

Nadroga will battle Ba at 2pm today.

Meanwhile, the first semi-final clash featuring defending champions Labasa taking on Rewa is currently underway.

Both sides are locked nil-all at the breather.

The final of the Women’s IDC will be played tomorrow as a curtain raiser match to the Vodafone Premier League clash between Lautoka and Suva.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka-Suva match on Mirchi FM.