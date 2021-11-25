Nadroga aims to continue impressive run

Nadroga will be playing smart football as they aim to continue with their impressive performance

Nadroga defeated Navua 2-1 two weeks ago and drew 1-all with Nadi last weekend

Head coach Kamal Swamy says they will be looking to work on their finishing touches to complete their fine form.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are areas we need to tidy up but I think good to see that Nadroga is playing position football and we made them run and it was unfortunate that the opportunities we created we could not finish it”

The DPL matches continues this Sunday, where Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Nadroga and Rewa/ Lautoka on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.