Nadroga a work in progress says coach

It may have been just their second match in the top league after quite some time but Nadroga is slowly proving their worth.

The Stallions are one of the unbeaten teams after two rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

Nadroga drew 2-all with Nadi in its first match and over the weekend they managed to come from behind for a 1-all draw against defending DPL champions Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Team Coach Ramesh Kumar says the first two results are really encouraging but they have to win some games.

“We look forward to our next game which will be I believe a tough game against Ba and we will try to keep our record intact”

Round three of the DPL continues this week with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

The three games on Sunday sees, Suva playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

The Nadi/Lautoka commentary will be on Mirchi FM Facebook page.