Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Nadolo stars in Tigers win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 7:30 am

Flying Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored a double for the Leicester Tigers to help take down a 14-man London Irish side.

The Tigers won 47-28 to stay 12 points clear at the top of the Premiership with a seven-try win this morning.

Nadolo and Matt Scott tries put Tigers 12-10 up after Benhard Janse van Rensburg’s early opener before Irish lost wing Curtis Rona to a red card.

Article continues after advertisement

Harry Potter’s try and a penalty try gave Leicester a 26-16 half-time lead.

Harry Arundell’s score cut the lead to 26-21, but Tommy Reffell, Nadolo and Chris Ashton’s first Tigers try sealed victory before Cornish’s late reply.

Leicester have been invincible at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this season with 10 straight league wins, and have now beaten Irish 38 times in the league – more than any other Premiership opponent.

Janse van Rensburg crashed over for his eighth try of the campaign inside two minutes to cap a fast Irish start, but Tigers were level with their first real possession as Nadolo barged through the Irish defence.

Irish maintained their adventurous approach, but it cost them when Scott showed good hands and balance to intercept a pass and race away for a try out of nothing.

In other Premiership Rugby matches, Worcester Warriors defeated Exeter Chiefs 35-31, Saracens beat Newcastle Falcons 36-21 and Sale Sharks defeats Gloucester 26-24.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.