Nadolo stars in Tigers win

Flying Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored a double for the Leicester Tigers to help take down a 14-man London Irish side.

The Tigers won 47-28 to stay 12 points clear at the top of the Premiership with a seven-try win this morning.

Nadolo and Matt Scott tries put Tigers 12-10 up after Benhard Janse van Rensburg’s early opener before Irish lost wing Curtis Rona to a red card.

Harry Potter’s try and a penalty try gave Leicester a 26-16 half-time lead.

Harry Arundell’s score cut the lead to 26-21, but Tommy Reffell, Nadolo and Chris Ashton’s first Tigers try sealed victory before Cornish’s late reply.

Leicester have been invincible at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this season with 10 straight league wins, and have now beaten Irish 38 times in the league – more than any other Premiership opponent.

Janse van Rensburg crashed over for his eighth try of the campaign inside two minutes to cap a fast Irish start, but Tigers were level with their first real possession as Nadolo barged through the Irish defence.

Irish maintained their adventurous approach, but it cost them when Scott showed good hands and balance to intercept a pass and race away for a try out of nothing.

In other Premiership Rugby matches, Worcester Warriors defeated Exeter Chiefs 35-31, Saracens beat Newcastle Falcons 36-21 and Sale Sharks defeats Gloucester 26-24.

[Source: BBC]