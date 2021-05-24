Nadolo sets try for Tigers, Radradra returns

Flying Fijian and Leicester Tigers winger Nemani Nadolo dotted a try against Semi Radradra’s Bristol Bears side to record a 28-26 edging win.

Leicester scored an 84th-minute try with 14 men to win at Bristol and make it 10 wins from 10 Premiership matches.

Returning star Semi Radradra assisted a try with an offload to Lloyd to put Bristol in a commanding position in the 51st minute.

Article continues after advertisement

But it was too late as the Tigers stamped its mark to try for a 10th win.

In other matches, Saracens defeated Worcester Warriors 61-29, Wasps defeated London Irish 38-30 and Gloucester beat Bath 40-20.