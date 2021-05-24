Nadolo encourages Fijians to get vaccinated

The Flying Fijians may be in New Zealand preparing to tackle the All Blacks next weekend, however, their thoughts are with families, fans, and loved ones in Fiji during these difficult times.

Speaking from New Zealand veteran Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo says it’s good to be vaccinated and urges Fijians to do the right thing.

‘I encourage you guys all to get your vaccination, do your part to make Fiji a better place, and let’s kill this COVID virus’.

Nadolo is a sure starter for the Flying Fijians first test against the All Blacks in Dunedin next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s and Fijiana along with the rest of Team Fiji athletes and officials to the Olympic Games have been vaccinated.

So far 293,560 Fijians have received their first jab and 46,208 are fully vaccinated.