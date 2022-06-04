Nadi wins Farebrother, Suva next

Nadi has clinched the Inkk Farebrother title from Naitasiri beating them 14-12 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

It was Tevita Mociu who booted the Jetsetters to win, with a crucial penalty kick in the final minutes.

The game evenly matched in first half with both teams coming in strong on attack.

Last time the two teams met in the Skipper Cup, Nadi came out as victors and it was evident that they were out for a repeat of that performance.

The tension of the game started to build and both had their chances to get on the scoreboard through penalties, but were successful.

Nadi’s break came in the final minutes of the first half after prop Inoke Ravuiwasa copped a yellow card for a high tackle, on a Nadi player.

Nadi flyhalf Viliame Vibote booted the Jetsetters first three points to put them into the lead.

Down to 14 men, Nadi took advantage of the opportunity and were on the go again, as they continued to press on the strong Naitasiri defense.

A chip and chase from Jiutasa Nave, landed the ball in the hands Solomoni Tavai, who dove over for a corner try.

This extended Nadi’s lead 8-0 just in time for the break.

Trailing 0-8, the host had to dig deep and pull everything out of the bag.

Naitasiri was able to find their footing and camped in the Nadi territory in the first few minutes of the second half.

A break from Anasa Raqio, saw the ball find it’s way into the hands of Jone Naqiri, who pushed through the Nadi defense to score their first try of the match.

A quick tap and go from the Naitasiri side, saw Kini Douglas sliding his way through the bulky Nadi forwards.

In the dying minutes, Nadi needed a miracle to put them in the lead and Mociu booted two penalties in the final minutes to give Nadi a win.

Suva will be the next challenger for the trophy.