Nadi leads Digicel Fiji FACT standings

Nadi football team players during a training session

All In One Builders Nadi currently leads its pool in the Digicel Fiji FACT after round one of games yesterday.

4R Electrical Labasa also has three points but Nadi has a better goal difference.

In Group B, Security Systems Management Tailevu Naitasiri and Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva both secured three points.

Glamada Investments Rewa, Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua, Nasinu and RC Manubhai Ba are yet to secure a win.

The Fiji FACT resumes on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rewa will face Navua at 1pm, Suva will battle Nasinu at 3pm, Nadroga will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and Nadi will face Lautoka at 7pm.