Nadi is improving says Swamy

Getting the full three points tomorrow is what Nadi wants when the dust settles at Prince Charles Park in their Vodafone Premier League clash against giant killers Nasinu.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy says they need an improved performance against the southerners who beat CvC, BOG and IDC champions Labasa 1 nil last weekend.

‘In my opinion we played better that how we played last week, the team is gradually improving’.

Nadi play Nasinu tomorrow at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can cath the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

Meanwhile, today, Labasa host Rewa at Subrail Park at 1pm.