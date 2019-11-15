Nadi hungry for win

The Nadi football team will hunt like a hungry shark this afternoon as they seek for their second win this Vodafone Premier League season.

The Kamal Swamy coached side seemed to not found any luck so far in the season after a huge 6-nil blow to Lautoka and a 1-nil lost to Rewa.

Swamy is however staying optimistic about the player’s performance and surely the Jetsetters will bring their ‘A’ game against Nasinu this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The Jetsetters are leaving no stones unturned as they brace themselves for the unpredictable Nasinu side.

Getting the win will register the vital three points for the Nadi side.

Nadi will play Nasinu at 3pm today at Prince Charles Park and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s VPL match Rewa defeated Labasa 3-1.