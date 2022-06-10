Nadi hopes to break losing pattern

Defending Inkk Farebrother champions, Nadi, doesn’t want to be remembered as a one hit wonder this season.

After beating Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park last week, the westerners will defend the trophy for the first time against Ram Sami Suva tomorrow.

In 2020, a 14 men Nadi side beat Namosi 21-20 to win the trophy at the ANZ Stadium in Suva when winger Vilikesa Driu scored the winning try.

Tailevu who was the last challenger in 2020 failed to win the trophy and so was Rewa last year.

However, the second challenger last year, Naitasiri, managed to wrestle the title from Nadi but that’s something the Jetsetters don’t want a repeat of tomorrow.

Nadi Assistant Coach Cohan Politini says they’ll need to break the Farebrother losing pattern.

‘It’s just great to be back home and again with the Farebrother becoming a pattern that we don’t like, bringing it here and letting it go so we’ve been working on that factor in terms of our game and psychological preparations, the expectations of the people of Nadi are high and we hope we can break that pattern.”

Meanwhile, Suva has made 13 changes to its starting 15 and manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they’re lucky to have a second shot at the title this season after losing to Naitasiri at Naluwai in April.

“We’ve tried since 2018 and we’ve failed, I think we’ve had about four chances now, I think this is our second opportunity in one year and the boys knows what to expect”.

Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games on Saturday, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.