Nadi has to play better against Nasinu says coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 19, 2020 5:06 am

Nadi Football coach Kamal Swamy says given time the side will definitely be a force to reckon with in this seasons Vodafone Premier League.

Swamy says they have a young team and fans need to be patient with the side.

Desapite their 1-0 loss to Rewa on Sunday, Swamy says the side has improved.



He adds they will need to be on their best against Nasinu this weekend after their upset win against Labasa last Sunday.

‘There’s no break we will try and do our best and come back and play better against Nasinu’.

Nadi will host Nasinu at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji Two.

In another VPL match, Rewa travels to play Labasa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm.

 

