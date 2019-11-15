Nadi football focuses on fitness level

The Nadi football team is working vigorously to sharpen areas that still need work before they head into their next Vodafone Premier League clash.

Although the side is slowly improving, coach Kamal Swamy says the fitness level of players still need more work.

Swamy is however optimistic the players will soon step up and work to get their fitness level up a notch

“We are working on our kicking and defensive play where we defend and when do we attack. Gradually the boys are coping up. Unfortunately the association started the training very late. So the fitness level is still not up to par and we are still working on it and gradually it will come. The boys are now understanding what football is.”

Nadi will have a week off this week giving them ample time to prepare for their next match.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s VPL matches will feature a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu will take on Suav at 1pm and Rewa against Navua, two hours later.

In Churchill Park at 3pm Lautoka will face Labasa.

All matches will be played on Sunday and you can catch the Lautoka-Labasa clash on our sister radio station, Radio Fiji Two.