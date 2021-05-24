Nadi and Nadroga end with draw

Nadroga put on a strong performance to hold Esy Kool Nadi to a 1-all draw in the Digicel Premier League today.

Nadi’s Sakaraia Naisua fought his way inside the Nadroga box and toeing it past goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior to put the Jetsetters into the lead.

The Stallions came back in the second-half a whole new team determined to get a point.

Leisari Qalica equalizers for Nadroga after breaking through the Nadi defense and shooting it past Tevita Ravia put them back into the match.