Nadi addresses fitness ahead of VPL clash against Lautoka.

Nadi Football Association outgoing President Javed Ahmad says the Lautoka side is a far better prepared side than Nadi.

Ahmad says Lautoka began training a lot earlier than Nadi and this will give their opposition an advantage against them tomorrow.

He says this is still Nadi’s pre-season and the team has not gotten to its full form.

Ahmad says the team is working on their fitness to ensure that they are strong against Lautoka tomorrow.

Lautoka will host Nadi at 3pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary of this match on radio Fiji Two.

In other matches, today Labasa hosts Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park while tomorrow at 3pm Rewa will face Nasinu.