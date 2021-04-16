Home

Sports

Nadal survives in Barcelona Open

BBC Sport
April 22, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: express.co.uk]

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal survived a scare before fighting back to beat Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Nadal, who has not lost on clay to an opponent ranked outside the world’s top 100 since 2004, won 3-6 6-2 6-4 against 111th-ranked Ivashka.

British number one Dan Evans was unable to continue his excellent form on clay, losing to France’s Corentin Moutet in a spiky second-round match.

Evans, seeded 16th, lost 6-4 5-7 6-3.

