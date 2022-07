[Source: BBC]

Rafael Nadal fought through injury to come from behind to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Nadal who had a medical timeout at the end of the second set won 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6.

It keeps Nadal’s bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track and sets up a semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.